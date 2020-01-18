BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien Regional Education Service Agency will push to start school before Labor Day, if a majority of local districts want it.
That means seeking an exemption to a state law that bars local school districts from starting until after Labor Day, Superintendent Kevin Ivers said.
“One of the things that’s driving this is the next two years,” Ivers said. “This year, Labor Day is Sept. 7, which is very late in the week, and then, in 2021, Labor Day is Sept. 6. The reason we started looking at these things is maximize learning opportunities for students.”
Ivers is asking districts to send a letter of interest by Jan. 31, if they want Berrien RESA to apply for a countywide waiver to the law from the Michigan Department of Education.
Ivers advised the Berrien RESA Board of his intentions at this week’s RESA meeting.
Two districts, Coloma and Eau Claire, have already sent letters in support, but Ivers said that he’ll only pursue the waiver if most districts want it.
“It would have to be more than a (simple) majority, because we would otherwise be defeating the purpose of a common start date,” he said.
The law dates back to 2005 when Michigan became just one of three states mandating a post-Labor Day start to the school year for public schools.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for scrapping the law in favor of a balanced calendar, with students getting a six-week summer break, from late June to early August.
However, the 2005 law also allowed districts to seek waivers, if they could make a case for them. They’re good for three years, once approved.
The situation has prompted critics to ask if the law even makes sense anymore because more districts are seeking waivers, which are nearly always granted.
Ivers doesn’t know of any neighboring counties with waivers. Across the state, Livingston County just got one, as did Jackson County, he said.
In Berrien RESA’s case, if enough districts seek the waiver and the state said yes, school would start Aug. 31, Ivers said.
“If we could start the week before Labor Day, like we used to, school would get out the second week of June, rather than the third week,” he said.
But Ivers sees other advantages beyond those on the calendar.
“There would be less chance of interference of taking final exams (later), due to weather, or school closures, or things like that,” he said.
Ivers also sees a potential benefit for students in career and technical education classes.
“It would be better if we all started the same, because CTE programs and Lake Michigan College courses would start at the same time,” he said.
If Berrien RESA gets the go-ahead, Ivers would fill out an online form on the MDE website.
State law then requires him to schedule a public hearing, with an MDE representative present.
As far as the approval timeline goes, “it will depend on when the MDE person could attend a hearing,” Ivers said. “My goal would be to have this wrapped up by the end of February.”
Berrien RESA also surveyed staff and students to see how they feel about the change.
Of the 277 responding so far, 53.6 percent favor starting before Labor Day, with 29.9 percent opposed, and 16.5 with no opinion either way.