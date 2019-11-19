BERRIEN SPRINGS — A 2 percent rise in county property values has led to a slight bump in revenues for the Berrien Regional Education Service Agency.
That’s the major finding of Plante Moran’s audit of the district’s 2018-19 finances, which earned a clean, unmodified opinion, or no recommendations, Superintendent Kevin Ivers said.
The district’s new fiscal year starts July 1.
“This is the largest increase we’ve had in a number of years. Usually, it hovers around 1 percent – so it was a welcome surprise,” he said.
Plante Moran’s representative Matt Kelly presented the recent findings.
The general fund showed $13.1 million in revenues, and $12.7 million in expenses, which increased by $246,420 and $346,152, respectively, figures showed.
Total fund balance for the 2018-19 fiscal year wound up at $4.5 million, or $42,000 more than the previous year.
Special education fund revenues finished at $39.7 million, with expenses at $43.8 million, the audit showed.
Total revenues increased by $2 million from the previous year, which also reflects the 2 percent property value increase – while expenses rose by $7 million, due to the cost of the Blossomland Learning Center remodeling project, Ivers said.
The total fund balance finished at $6.93 million, or $4 million less, also because of the project, he added.
Work at Blossomland is back on track at C and D pods – which are on the building’s north side – with teachers expected to return into their D pod classrooms next week, Ivers said.
“We’ve been a little behind due to some hiccups with supplies, but that has been rectified,” he said.
C pod’s locker rooms and pool should be done by early January, while the gym renovations are now happening next summer, Ivers said.
“We’ll just close the gym in the summer and get it all done, so it’s ready when school reopens in the fall,” he said.
The C and D pod work is part of Phase II, which is mostly focused on exterior improvements, and carries an estimated $4 million cost.
The board is putting out bids for the last phase – which involves new classroom furniture, plus additional interior and floor work, for A and B pods, later this month. The estimated cost is $4 million.
In other business, the board hired a paraprofessional, social worker and secretary, Ivers said. All are replacement hires.
Two of those positions are at Lighthouse Education Center. Elizabeteh Woerdehoff, of Stevensville, is the new social worker, and will replace Sally Bell, who’s retiring, Ivers said.
Woerdehoff held the same job at New Buffalo Area Schools before coming to the district.
Ruthetta Roots, of Berrien Springs, will replace Vicky Spitzke, whom the board terminated last month. She previously worked seven years with Synertech, Inc.
Kayla Dean, also of Berrien Springs, is the parapofessional. She will work with autistically impaired children. She’s returning to the district where she spent two years as a paraprofessional, Ivers said.
The board also approved 18 new and revised policies, including four that deal with tobacco, Ivers said.
The changes include a ban on tobacco use for administrators, which is new, and additional language to ban students from using electronic smoking devices, to address those concerns, he added.