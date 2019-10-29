BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township firefighters responded to a structure fire with an occupant inside the home Sunday night.
According to Fire Chief Dan Durham, firefighters got a call shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday for a fire at 142 Cornelia St.
The house was shared by two tenants, Durham said, and one of the people became trapped on the second floor at the time of the fire. This person later jumped from the window to escape the burning house.
“While we were in the process of responding, dispatch reported the occupant evacuated through a window,” Durham said.
Firefighters were on scene for two hours Sunday. Names of the tenants were not released.
Durham said an investigator was on scene, who determined the fire began in the kitchen near the stove. The house had a shared kitchen and bathroom, Durham said.
“There was some pretty severe damage in the kitchen area, extending to the upstairs,” he said.
Durham said the occupant who leaped from the second story sought treatment for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters were assisted by the Benton Harbor Public Safety Department, the Benton Township Police Department and Medic 1.
