Retired judge Butzbaugh dies at 79

ST. JOSEPH — Alfred Butzbaugh, who spent nearly a decade as a Berrien County Trial Court judge and several decades as an attorney, died Saturday at the Hanson Hospice center in Stevensville.
He was 79 years old.
Butzbaugh led Berrien County Trial Court as chief judge during a period of innovation, automation advances and budget-induced downsizing.
During his tenure, the court opened special courts to provide help for drug addicts and those with mental health problems.
He was a veteran lawyer – he earned his law license in 1967 – with a successful private practice when he was appointed to fill a circuit court vacancy in 2003. He was elected to a partial term in 2004, then a full six-year term in 2006.
Berrien County Trial Court Judge Arthur Cotter said Butzbaugh’s impact was felt through his initiatives.
“The biggest thing I remember was his commitment to the poor and underserved in the legal system,” Cotter said. “One of his initiatives was access to justice. It’s a fund lawyers contribute to support programs so people can get legal representation in the system.”
Cotter said Butzbaugh was also a big reason for the courthouse’s Self Help Center.
“He was a big advocate for that,” said Cotter, who served as county prosecutor while Butzbaugh was a judge. “The center helps people maneuver through the system if they don’t have a lawyer. It’s grown over the years and is still on the second floor of the courthouse.”
Cotter said Butzbaugh was well-respected on the state level – enough to be made the president of the State Bar of Michigan.
According to Herald-Palladium archives, the state bar in 2001 presented him with its highest honor, the Robert P. Hudson Award, for service to the organization, the legal profession and the public. He played a part in the state bar’s effort to ensure equal access to the justice system for poor people.
Michigan Lawyers Weekly in August 2011 named him one of the 12 most influential lawyers and judges in the state over the past 25 years.
The Michigan Supreme Court in 2007 appointed Butzbaugh chief judge of the Berrien County Trial Court, the administrative head. As one of 11 judges in the county at the time, he handled cases in the Civil Division and later the Criminal Division.
Butzbaugh retired from the bench toward the end of 2012.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph.
