BENTON HARBOR — Bert Edquist said he may be stepping away from managing Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor on March 15, but he will still be available to help.
“I’m not going to bail on them,” he said Tuesday after meeting with members of the city’s cemetery board. “If they need guidance, I’m available. I’m just done with the legal responsibilities.”
He said during the meeting that he will handle burials after March 15 if city officials ask him to, but the families will need to pay the city, which will then pay him. That way, if there’s a problem, he said the city will be liable, not him.
During the meeting, Edquist said city officials will need to have a plan in place by April, when mowing season typically starts. He said he owns all of the equipment at Crystal Springs, including mowers, plows, a back hoe, desks, phones and computer system. Unless an arrangement is made, he said those items will leave when he leaves.
In the 20-year agreement with the city, which was negotiated by then-Emergency Manager Tony Saunders II, Edquist agreed to buy the existing cemetery equipment for $100,000 and to pay a onetime $25,000 management fee. Edquist took over managing the cemetery on Oct. 1, 2013.
Edquist said he’s stepping back from managing the cemetery because he’s turning 70 later this year. He also owns North Shore Memory Gardens in Hagar Township, Mission Hills Memorial Chapel, Crematory and Gardens in Niles and North Shore Event Center in Benton Township.
He said North Shore Memory Gardens has a perpetual trust fund that contributes up to $50,000 a year to help pay for maintenance costs. He said Crystal Springs Cemetery is twice as big as North Shore and has no perpetual care fund to help pay for maintenance.
“Basically, I’ve been operating (Crystal Springs) cemetery at no cost to the city – zero,” he said.
Clerk Kimberly Thompson said Interim City Manager Ellis Mitchell is working on who will manage the cemetery after March 15. Cemetery board members are holding a special meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at city hall, where they hope to hear an update.
The city owns two cemeteries – Morton Hill Cemetery, which is 2.78 acres and is fully developed, and Crystal Springs, which is 120 acres, with only 65 acres developed.
Edquist said he has two people who have been working in the office for months, sorting through the records to figure out who is buried where. He said over the six years he’s been managing the cemetery, he’s had to remedy several problems that were created before he took over.
“It’s challenging, but if you like a lot of crossword puzzles, it’s a lot of fun,” he said.
There have been times in which records indicate a plot is vacant but when they checked, they found a vault, he said.
“Sometimes, what we’ve done, is we have to dig down to the vaults to see if there’s any names on them,” he said. “When we do that, sometimes it looks like it’s ‘Caddyshack’ out there with holes all over the place.”