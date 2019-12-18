BERRIEN SPRINGS — Could there be a return of a pickle festival to Berrien Springs in coming months and years? Oronoko Township Supervisor Mike Hildebrand brought up the idea last week and Berrien Springs Village President Milt Richter said Monday that he thinks it’s an idea worth pursuing.
“What happened to the pickle festival?” Hildebrand asked last week. “We made national news when we had it and people still ask about Christmas pickles. I’m calling for a community discussion about resurrecting the Christmas pickle festival tradition.”
He noted that the Berrien Springs community has worked over the last year to develop a marketing brand for the area, and the pickle idea would fit in well with that effort. A Google search of Berrien Springs and Christmas pickles still brings up many listings calling the village the “Christmas Pickle” capital.
Annual pickle festivals were held in Berrien Springs, starting in the 1990s and into the early 2000s, to honor the German tradition of hiding a pickle ornament on Christmas trees. The tradition holds that the person who finds the pickle ornament on Christmas morning gets an extra present. Either that or they have a year of good fortune.
When asked Monday, Richter said he had heard rumors about bringing back the pickle festival and thinks it could be a good idea. He noted that the village has had good turnouts for the recent Fourth of July and Kindle Your Christmas Spirit celebrations, and could add to that by doing something with pickles.
In addition, Richter said the village council did not act on a village employee pay proposal, which was on the meeting agenda, and could hold a special meeting to handle the matter before Jan. 1.
He said the new year should bring action on a number of fronts, including establishing a historic district in the village. A historic district study committee led by Council Trustee Jesse Hibler spent much of the first half of 2019 doing an inventory of historic buildings in the village.
In general terms, the proposed district covers the central business district on Cass and Ferry Streets, the History Center Courthouse Square buildings, and other buildings on West Ferry and North Cass.
The historic district plans will have to be submitted to the state, as well as get village council approval after a public hearing, before the district is officially established. The village’s goal is primarily to preserve building exteriors and help the village and property owners find new avenues to fund restoration projects.