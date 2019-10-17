ST. JOSEPH — Federally-insured and regulated reverse mortgages could be another option for seniors looking to stay in their homes and pay taxes and other expenses, Berrien County Treasurer Bret Witkowski said following a presentation on the practice.
Witkowski hosted the talk by financial planner Jon Wallace, with CMG Financial, a California-based company with offices in St. Joseph. The treasurer said that around one in 10 of the properties in Berrien County are behind on their taxes at some point. His office offers payment plans and other ways for owners to avoid foreclosure, and many residents ask about reverse mortgages.
Witkowski said he only knew about the negative side of reserve mortgages, and was more encouraged after hearing the pros and cons from Wallace.
A lot of that negative publicity on reverse mortgages is heard from commentator Dave Ramsey, who sites a high default rate on the loans.
Wallace pointed out that while some of the statistics noted by Ramsey are accurate, he is only speaking about proprietary reverse mortgages offered by private companies, that are not insured by the federal government.
Home Equity Conversion Mortgages are offered by federally approved lenders who follow strict rules, and are insured by the Federal Housing Administration, Wallace explained. Borrowers are required to meet with a financial counselor to determine if this is the best option, which is not mandated when dealing with private lenders.
One advantage is that the reverse mortgage eliminates mortgage payments and the owner gets to stay in their home and maintain the title.
The HECM allows those 62 or older to obtain a portion of a home’s equity without having to make monthly mortgage payments. The remaining loan is paid off by heirs when the owner dies or moves. Those heirs also inherit any remaining equity after paying off the loan.
Loan proceeds are not taxed as income, and proceeds can be used to pay off an existing mortgage, medical bills or other expenses, or can be saved for tax payments or unexpected expenses. There is no penalty for refinancing the loan. The owner can receive the loan in a lump sum, as a line of credit, or monthly advances.
The loan balance does grow over time, and the value of the home might decrease, Wallace said. Heirs are only responsible for 95 percent of the value appraised at the time that the loan is secured.
A HECM is usually around 40 to 50 percent of the equity, based on the value of the home, Wallace said.
It’s a good idea to shop around, Wallace advised. He spoke to one man who was going to be charged $10,000 to arrange a $40,000 reverse mortgage.
Ramsey gets some things wrong about the federally backed loans, according to Wallace. The borrower is not allowed to owe more than the value of the home, he said, and is not required to take the full value of the loan.
Other safeguards include a mandatory mortgage insurance premium, that protects the homeowner and their heirs in case the loan amount is higher than the home’s value at the time of the sale. Lenders are required to disclose all loan costs and provide a “Good Faith Estimate.”
If you take the lump sum, the owner needs to manage their money well, Wallace suggested. If they miss three years on property taxes, the county forecloses and sells the house at an auction.
While the reverse mortgage isn’t always the best option, in many cases “it’s the safer, cheaper thing to do,” Wallace said.
He also strongly recommended estate planning and family discussions on future financial plans.
“For Pete’s sake, you have to have a will, so everybody knows the plan,” Wallace said.
Witkowski agreed that such planning is necessary to avoid disagreements on how to handle tax payments.
Around 800 Berrien properties are in tax payment plans, with a 96 percent success rate of residents getting caught up, Witkowski said.
In addition to payment plans, several financial institutions provide accounts where money can be deposited, and then withdrawn without fees, to pay tax bills.
Single-purpose reverse mortgages are available by some state and local government agencies, that can be used to make home repairs or tax payments. Information is available from the Area Agency on Aging or at www.eldercare.gov.
Information on programs through the Berrien County treasurer’s office is available by calling 983-7111 Ext. 8645 or emailing bwitkowski@berriencounty.org
