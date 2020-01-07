BERRIEN SPRINGS — Changes are coming to the Berrien Springs Village Council. Village President Milt Richter announced Monday night that he is retiring next month after nearly 10 years as president and a total of more than 12 years on the council.
Richter, 78, was first appointed to the council in November 2007 to fill a vacancy. He was appointed village president in September 2010 and has been re-elected to new two year terms ever since, most recently in 2018.
He is retired from Lake Michigan College where he taught business courses after a career as the college’s comptroller and director of the small business development center. He has been active in the community over the years and said he’s looking at a couple of opportunities to serve.
“I’m thinking it is time to take a hiatus and let someone else take over,” Richter said at the start of Monday night’s council meeting. “I have set Feb. 17 as my retirement date.”
“I’ve been president for 10 years and I think we’ve gotten a lot done,” he noted. “The village looks better all the time. We’re getting more people coming in and more is going on. The village staff has done a heck of a job. … It’s been a heck of a ride.”
Richter said after the meeting that he had been thinking about retiring for a while. “It’s been a pretty long thought process. I felt it was time for a change,” he said. “We’ve made some great progress.”
Richter’s tenure as village president has included numerous achievements, ranging from the village’s commitment to making infrastructure improvements over several years, to partnering with Oronoko Township to get water and sewer lines extended into the township.
He and council members also oversaw the expansion of the village-owned Shamrock Park campground, the passage of updated village ordinances. and sponsoring last year’s successful Fourth of July celebration in the village.
Richter gave out information at the end of the meeting to guide council members in finding a replacement for him. He said the council will have to approve someone as the new president and then appoint someone else to fill the vacancy left by a council member becoming president. Barry Gravitt is current council president pro-tem.
Whoever is appointed president will have to run again in November for a new two-year term. Three council seats will also be up this November, those currently held by Jack Davis, Gravitt and Kristin von Maur.
2020 also starts with village employees getting a 3 percent pay raise. Council members held a special meeting in December to give employees the wage hike. Nearly all full-time and part-time employees are getting the pay raise for 2020. The only person not getting a raise is code enforcement officer Shane Daniel, who is already receiving a higher than average pay for his position.
The council will be conducting a wage study in coming months to see if any other salary adjustments should be made.