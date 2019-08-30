Ringing in the new

ST. JOSEPH — The restoration of a 150-year-old bell that once sounded from a landmark St. Joseph church is a ringing endorsement for the importance of the community’s history, according to a specialist at the Heritage Museum and Cultural Center.
“It was part of people’s lives,” said Jennifer Richmond-Ananbeh, a metal restoration specialist, of the bronze bell that was cast in 1869 and placed in the steeple of the Congregational Church on Main Street. “A lot of people who volunteer here went to that church. It rang regularly. It is part of people’s memories.”
The church was established in 1859, and moved to Niles Road in 1992. The building became the Landmark Center, and then the Heritage Center, with the bell still aloft. A fire in 1994 destroyed the building and the bell fell to the ground.
“It landed almost where it is,” outside the rebuilt Heritage Museum at 601 Main St., Richmond-Ananbeh said. The impact left a large crack in the bell. Efforts at repair made the damage worse.
The elements, including rust caused by salt from the sidewalk and street, have taken their toll, as well. The iron yoke spread rust on the base of the bell.
The condition of the bell has been a longtime concern of the Heritage Museum staff, Richmond-Ananbeh said. The possibility of restoration became a reality when the organization was approached by Connie Yore, retired owner of Days of Yore Antiques and founder and past president of the Burnetts Traders Chapter of Michigan Questers, a group dedicated to historic preservation.
Yore also served as the Michigan Quester president, and said the state office provided the local chapter with $1,500 for preservation projects, which they decided to direct toward refurbishing the bell.
Yore, of St. Joseph, said she remembers hearing the bell ring. Her daughter, Megan, was one of the last people to be married in the Landmark building.
When the fire broke out in 1994, Yore rushed from her business on State Street to help rescue artifacts.
“I love the Heritage Museum and what they do,” Yore said. “They do good deeds.”
They aren’t the only ones. Yore’s Questers chapter has contributed to the restoration of two original Fresnel lenses from the St. Joseph lighthouses (now on display at the Heritage Museum) as well as the restoration of the lighthouses themselves. They helped with the repair of an Islamic-style chandelier at the Niles History Center’s Chapin Museum, and the stained glass mausoleum doors at the St. Joseph Lakeview Cemetery.
Richmond-Ananbeh took on the restoration work herself. She said the biggest problem was waiting for it to stop raining long enough to get started. She gave the bell a thorough cleaning, in between the cracks and crevices, so that no residue remained. The object was left to dry for 48 hours, and then sealed against further rust and damage.
The seal will further protect the bell from ultra-violet rays from the sun and salt from the sidewalk, Richmond-Ananbeh said. Hanging the bell from its yoke could have widened the crack, so they decided to keep it resting on its brick base.
They had considered bringing the bell inside, she said, but it would take up a lot of space and it is easier to clean outdoors.
The Heritage Museum received a price from Vance Ferguson Memorials, in Benton Harbor, on a commemorative bronze plaque that would cost more than $1,000, and was ready to settle for an aluminum marker, instead. Then an employee from the business called and offered to donate the more expensive bronze plaque.
The bell will now get an annual cleaning and inspection, said Richmond-Ananbeh, who has been with the Heritage Museum since 2015. She had previously worked at the Niles History Center and the South Haven Historical Association, and has participated in archeological projects in Italy.
The bell was certainly not the most time-intensive project Richmond-Ananbeh has undertaken. When she worked on the restoration of the Chapin Mansion chandelier, it took three years of metallurgical studies and labor.
She is racing against time on her latest effort, to digitally scan film and photos held by the Heritage Center. Because of the way some of the images were stored, they will only be suitable for scanning for another year, she said.
Yore said her Questers chapter is looking for its next preservation project.
For information on the Heritage Museum visit www.theheritagemuseumcc.org, or call 983-1191.
