Road department earns praise for performance

ST. JOSEPH — Just a little more than two years ago, the Berrien County Road Commission was in turmoil.
But now the Berrien County Road Department and its director and foremen are getting high praise from the Berrien County Board of Commissioners, which made the team a department of the county in September 2017.
Jason Latham, director, gave the board an update Thursday during the board’s Committee of the Whole meeting. He outlined winter maintenance procedures and offered tips to residents for navigating winter.
Commissioner Jon Hinkelman told Latham and his management crew, “We want you guys to know what a great job you’re doing. People are very appreciative.”
To the board of commissioners, Hagar Township Supervisor Izzy DiMaggio said, “Probably one of the best things you guys have done is take over the road department, and the second best thing was to hire Jason.”
After several years of controversy surrounding the road commission, the county board voted in September 2017 to take over the road commission and create the Berrien County Road Department.
Latham took over as managing director in February 2018. He said although there has been no snow accumulation so far in 2020, crews are busy cutting back brush, patching potholes, removing trees and limbs after wind storms and maintaining equipment for winter.
When snow does hit, Latham said, the road department’s first priority will be the county’s primary roads, followed by secondary roads and, finally, residential streets and subdivisions. He said after a major snowstorm, it might be two days before the crews get to the subdivisions.
“It’s a balancing act,” he said. “Our goal is to do the right thing.”
He said each of the 45 medium equipment operators (plow/salt truck drivers) has about 40 miles of road to clear. Day shift normally works 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., while night shift works 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. But during a snow event, the night foreman can call in the day shift to start at 4 a.m. and keep night shift workers until 4:30 a.m., providing 24-hour coverage. During a weekend snow event, a full crew will work 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. to clear the roads, Latham said.
“Our goal is to make sure roads are passable,” he said. “But we also need people to drive for conditions.”
He said motorists should give plow trucks plenty of room to maneuver, should stay back from intersections when a plow is coming, and should not pass a plow truck. He said residents can help the road department by not parking on the street during a snow event, not shoveling snow into the street and keeping children away from the street. He said children like to play on and around snow banks near the road, and that can become unsafe.
