ST. JOSEPH — If you ask former Chicago Bears defensive back Charles “Peanut” Tillman how far it is from St. Joseph to Chicago across Lake Michigan, he’ll tell you 1,144 football fields.
But, he points out, football fields don’t have waves and currents. Or sharks.
“You’ll never convince me there’s no sharks in that lake,” Tillman says.
Still, he’ll climb aboard a homemade boat with his friend, Jacob Beckley, on Sunday to begin their non-stop row from St. Joseph across Lake Michigan, hoping to make landfall in Chicago late Monday. They’re doing it to raise money for childhood cancer research and financial help for families with sick children. Both were attending various fundraising events when they met and became friends.
Beckley, of Chicago, made the same journey alone three years ago. When he reached the Lake Michigan shoreline in Chicago in his homemade row boat, he made a promise to himself.
“It was the worst thing I’d ever done. I was never, ever going to do it again,” Beckley said in a recent interview.
But Tillman had a different idea.
“He told me if I’d do it again he’d do it with me,” Beckley said.
The unlikely duo plan to launch from St. Joseph around 5 p.m. Sunday to begin their 65-mile journey to their hometown of Chicago.
The public is invited to see them off at the St. Joseph River channel near the yacht club. The launch time could change based on weather conditions; for updates, go to facebook.com/row4kids.
The pair is rowing for a shared cause. The Beckley Foundation raises money for childhood cancer research, specifically neuroblastoma. The Charles Tillman Cornerstone Foundation focuses on the devastating effects childhood illness wreaks on families, and makes grants to families to help pay such things as mortgages so families can focus on taking care of their child without worrying about financial obligations.
The pair met through their foundations and Tillman, a two-time pro Bowler and the 2013 recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, convinced Beckley to repeat his adventure, this time with a wingman. The two spent the winter building the homemade boat that will be their home away from home for 20-24 hours.
Tillman retired in July 2016 after 13 seasons with the NFL. He and Beckley, an innovation executive, have been working out and doing practice runs, training for the big day.
“I think it will take 20-24 hours to row across the lake. Charles thinks it will take 10-12 hours. We’ve been strength-training. He’s not thinking in terms of endurance,” Beckley said. He and his wife, Rafaela, were in St. Joseph last week along with the boat he and Tillman built, promoting the Row4Kids.
When Beckley and Tillman launch from St. Joseph, Rafaela and others will follow in a support boat carrying a doctor, a paramedic and others. In a phone interview earlier this year Tillman said he can swim, but he is afraid of sharks. He said no one will convince him that there’s no sharks in a body of water as large as Lake Michigan.
“But life is about conquering your fears, and I believe this is something I can conquer,” he said.
For more information, or to donate, visit www.row4kids.com.
