Royalton Twp. to charge for repeated false alarms

ST. JOSEPH — In an attempt to discourage false fire alarms, Royalton Township is making a change to its fire ordinance.
At Monday night’s board meeting trustees agreed to pull the fee item out of the ordinance and change it to a scheduled pricing structure.
“We’ve gotten to the point where we need to charge for that service,” said Supervisor Robert Basselman. “It seems to be something that the place can correct internally.”
The change would allow the township to implement fees for multiple occurrences, such as a recent spate of false alarms at Caratel Inns of Lakeland, which was caused by one resident repeatedly pulling the alarm, Basselman said.
Manager Steve Tilly said they had been giving repeat offenders up to three false alarms to fix the problem.
Tilly said Caretel – an assisted living facility in Royalton – was responsible for many of the false alarms (14) last year.
“We’re hoping this change will fix the problem,” Tilly said. “We’re pulling the fee out of the ordinance and referring it to a scheduled pricing so the fire chief can adjust it to pay for the firefighters and not need a normal board motion to go through an ordinance amendment.”
Last year, Tilly said the township charged the facility about $250 total for five of the false alarms. After it was paid, Tilly said there hasn’t been a false alarm from there since.
The cost for each response from the township’s fire department depends on the number of fireman who respond. Tilly estimated the overall cost is $500 to $1,000 for each false alarm.
Other agenda items
Trustees also agreed to lift the height restrictions for industrial and commercial buildings.
With the township’s new platform truck that can extend higher to fight fires, Tilly suggested an unlimited height for the ordinance, which the board approved.
The change requires more training for firefighters but wouldn’t prevent businesses or organizations from renovating their current structures past 35 feet.
The board also agreed to increase how much it pays Election Day workers to work the voting stations.
For the upcoming primary, Royalton created an absentee ballot board and bought a new tabulator. Royalton Township normally has six people working at each precinct station. However, the township added more people for its absentee ballot board.
Royalton was paying its workers $10 an hour on Election Day. That number was increased to $12 an hour after Clerk William Foust looked over a survey that included the figures for how much each municipality paid helpers.
The township previously bought another tabulator ($5,500) and laptop ($1,200) to account for the expected increase in absentee ballots.
The moves by the township comes after Proposal 3 was approved in November 2018 to allow citizens to vote absentee without providing a reason.
