I travel through a roundabout with a four-way yield on Main Street in Benton Harbor several times a day to and from work. I was told that all four directions must at least slow down when approaching. However, that is never the case.
Almost every car that approaches that roundabout on Main Street speeds right through it, as if they feel because Main Street is busier they have the right of way. Is that true?
What, exactly, are the rules for navigating a roundabout?
Paula, from Benton Harbor
Paula, a roundabout is an intersection with a yield sign at each point of entry. Yield sign laws are under the Motor Vehicle Code 257.649(6) (Right of way).
The law states, “The driver of a vehicle approaching a yield sign, in obedience to the sign, SHALL slow down to a speed reasonable for the existing conditions and SHALL yield the right of way to a vehicle in the intersection or approaching on another highway so closely as to constitute an immediate hazard during the time the driver would be moving across or within the intersection. However, if required for safety to stop, the driver SHALL stop before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection or, if there is not a crosswalk, at a clearly marked stop line; but if there is not a crosswalk or a clearly marked stop line, then at the point nearest the intersecting roadway where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting roadway.”
In 257.649(2) it states, “When two vehicles enter an intersection from different highways at approximately the same time, the driver of the vehicle on the left shall yield the right of way to the vehicle on the right.”
You are correct that all four directions must at least slow down before entering and passing the yield sign at the beginning of a roundabout. As the law above states, a busier highway does not have the right of way. In your case, Main Street in Benton Harbor has yield signs before entering the roundabouts, therefore traffic on Main Street should slow down prior to entering the roundabout.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has six steps for navigating a roundabout.
1. Slow down as you approach the roundabout.
2. Use the guided signs and lane designation markers to choose the appropriate lane for the intended destination.
3. Look for pedestrians and bicyclists as you approach the crosswalk. Yield to those intending to cross.
4. Slow down as you approach the yield sign. Look to the left to see if other vehicles are traveling within the roundabout.
5. Once there is an adequate gap in traffic, enter the roundabout. Do not stop or change lanes once in the roundabout.
6. As you approach the intended destination, signal your intent to exit. Look for pedestrians and bicyclists as you exit.
