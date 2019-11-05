BENTON HARBOR — The sale of Benton Harbor’s former business growth center was delayed Monday as the city and potential buyer work out the details.
City commissioners approved in July the idea of selling the former Carl L. Brown Business Growth Center at 200 Paw Avenue to Justice Grown Michigan, which is affiliated with a medical marijuana business in Chicago.
The building hasn’t been used regularly by the city since 2013.
The selling price at one time was $175,000. However, the building has deteriorated in the past few years.
Belicia “Bea” Hicks, CEO of Justice Grown Michigan, told commissioners that an assessment of the building shows that more than $500,000 in repairs are needed.
City Manager Ellis Mitchell said he will work with the company to come up with a purchase plan.