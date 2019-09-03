School buses, students returning to the streets

Schools are back in session today and the Berrien County Sheriff’s office wants to remind the public of the laws for school buses.
Passing a school bus that is loading or unloading students is prohibited under any circumstances, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The law requires motorists to come to a complete stop at least 20 feet from a school bus whenever a bus is stopped and using its two red flashing signals. The driver may proceed once the bus resumes motion.
Other tips for motorists include:
• Slow down and prepare to stop whenever you see yellow school bus lights flashing.
• Children are unpredictable in their actions, so take extreme caution when traveling in a school zone.
• If you live in an area where there are no sidewalks, drive cautiously. Be more alert to the possibility of children walking in the road to school or bus stop.
• Be more aware of children playing near school bus stops.
• Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, medians and curbs.
• Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.
• Reduce any distractions inside your car, including cell phones, so you can concentrate on the road and surroundings.
Tips for students include:
• Always arrive at the bus stop early.
• Before boarding, wait until the bus has some to a complete stop, the door is opened and the bus driver says that it’s ok to board.
• Once on board, proceed quickly to your seat and stay sitting until the bus arrives at school or other drop off location.
• Do not move around on the bus.
• Always walk on the sidewalk when preparing to cross the street near a bus. Make eye contact with the driver so that you are sure he or she sees you.
• Never walk behind the bus or stop to pick something up. Wait until the bus has pulled away.
• If you are walking beside the bus, make sure you are at least 10 feet, or 10 giant steps, away.