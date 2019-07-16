ST. JOSEPH — There is a powerful wave hitting Southwest Michigan and the nation, but it doesn’t have anything to do with rising water levels.
Lynn Kellogg, executive director of the Region IV Area Agency on Aging, calls it the “Silver Tsunami” – the life experience and passion of the community’s older residents.
It’s that energy that will be captured at the new Campus for Creative Aging, Kellogg said at the official grand opening and ribbon cutting Monday, hosted by the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber.
State Sen. Kim LaSata presented a proclamation from herself, state Rep. Pauline Wendzel and U.S. Rep. Fred Upton.
Located in the former Honor Credit Union, at 2920 Lakeview Ave. in St. Joseph, the campus had a soft opening in December and has been building momentum ever since.
Since the sign went up out front, people have been stopping in with their own ideas, Kellogg said. Christine Vanlandingham, chief operating officer for the Area Agency on Aging, said around half of the activities being offered were suggested by community members.
That’s the passion and brain power that the campus wants to harness, the women said.
It’s a tremendous resource, Kellogg said. She noted that 30 years of life expectancy have been added in the last 30 years. That leaves people with plenty of time, and they are wondering how they can contribute, Kellogg said.
Successful aging is “the ability to reinvent yourself,” Kellogg said. People who stay active and engaged live longer, healthier lives, she said.
The four pillars of the campus are “creativity, learning, growth and purpose.”
Creativity is centered in the Kiva, the largest space in the building, available for meetings, trainings and community groups. Growth will be promoted in the Discovery Room, a more intimate space for small meetings and one-on-one interactions.
Learning will be stimulated in the Computer Learning Center, with classes taught by volunteer coaches. Purpose will radiate from the lobby area, with comfortable seating and computer banks to connect with volunteer opportunities and activities throughout Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties.
Mark Andresen, a former sales executive for Hewlett Packard and Samsung Mobile, was on hand to familiarize visitors with the technology’s capabilities.
Andresen was hired to design and build the software for the system.
“I wanted to add value to the community,” Andresen said. “I wanted to make a contribution.”
Some of the innovative programs coming up include “Im-proving Your Way to Change,” taught by Mike Nadolski, executive director of the Mendel Center and improvisational actor, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Participants will use improvisation to positively embrace change.
A “Roots & Relatives” genealogy course will be taught from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 1.
Creativity is embodied in the Sounds Good! Choir, a choral group now rehearsing under the direction of Ren Baldwin, the retired technology director for St. Joseph Schools. A public concert is scheduled for Aug. 9. The campus also offers contra dancing sessions.
“The ABCs of Aegism: An Ageism and Bias Conversation” will take place Aug. 12. “Capone’s Playground,” telling the true story of the notorious Chicago gangster and their exploits in Southwest Michigan, is set for Aug. 24.
“Robin Williams Remembered: A Life in Comedy,” is a three-part class coming this fall, during which participants will view the actor’s films and discuss his career and personality.
Other upcoming classes are “Rightsizing Your Life,” on the pros and cons of downsizing, July 22; “Aspirations/Bucket List,” aligning personal goals with societal benefits, Aug. 13; and “Intergenerational Connections,” Aug. 19.
The Area Agency on Aging has caught the crest of the movement. Vanlandingham announced that the agency had received the Innovations in Aging Award from the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging for the Campus for Creative Aging project.
The partnership is a two-way street, said Vanlandingham.
“Just like you need others, your community needs you,” Vanlandingham said. “We can’t afford to leave that vast store of wisdom and experience sitting on the sidelines. You are needed. Come here to find a way to get you re-engaged.”
Information is at www.AreaAgencyonAging.org, or by calling 982-7748.
