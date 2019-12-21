BENTON TOWNSHIP — Jessica Gray’s cousin says it’s not like Gray to go more than a day or two without communicating with family and friends.
Still, China Monique said, friends and relatives are remaining hopeful that their family member will be found alive. Gray, 30, was last seen around 8 p.m. Dec. 1. The family has reason to believe she may have been at the home of Willie Lark Jr., in the 300 block of S. Crystal Street in Benton Township Dec. 2, and may have been shot.
It was early on Dec. 2 that Benton Township police were called to Lark’s home by a family member of his who said they had arrived at the home and found the front door open and suspected blood in the doorway. Lark was nowhere to be found, but upon further investigation police found live ammunition and spent shell casings in the residence.
Police have remained quiet since announcing Dec. 12 that Lark had been arrested out of state on charges unrelated to the incident in Benton Township. Police did not respond to requests for comment regarding this story.
Monique said Friday in a phone call from her home in Georgia that she believes Lark is being held in jail in Ohio. She said her brother has been in contact with detectives, but she does not know whether Lark is being questioned about Gray’s disappearance.
“It’s very frustrating. We just haven’t heard anything. Family and friends have looked everywhere in Benton Harbor. We all grew up in Benton Harbor, and this is just not like her,” Monique said. “I’m hoping she’s still alive somewhere but as the days go by it’s hard to keep the faith, knowing she was always reaching out to people.”
Monique said she does not know what her cousin’s relationship with Lark was.
“I’m not sure whether he was a friend of hers or not. Nobody has really seen him around her before,” she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Detective Bureau at 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
