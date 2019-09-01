Summer layoffs in K-12 education in July resulted in an increase of unemployment rates throughout Southwest Michigan.
According to the state’s Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, jobless rates were up four to seven tenths of a percentage point in Southwest Michigan metro areas, and up to over two percentage points in area non-metro counties.
The number of unemployed increased seasonally, ranging from 300 in Berrien County to 1,000 in Kalamazoo County.
Allegan County’s unemployment rate increased from 3.3 percent in June to 3.9 percent in July, Cass County’s unemployment rate rose from 5 percent to 5.5 percent, and Berrien County saw its jobless rate increase from 4.6 percent to 5 percent.
The Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties region saw its combined unemployment rise from 3.9 percent to 4.6 percent.
Overall, Michigan finished July with an increase from 4.4 percent to a 5.1 percent jobless rate.
Out of Michigan’s 83 counties, Berrien County had the 23rd lowest unemployment rate. Mackinac County had the lowest rate at 3.5 percent, while Oscoda County was the highest at 8.1 percent.
A look at Berrien jobs
Employment in leisure and hospitality typically peaks in July for Berrien County and is up 100 over the month to 8,800.
Employment in most sectors was flat, with the exception of seasonal job cuts in government (-400) and in professional and business services (-300). Total non-farm payroll jobs in Berrien County fell in July by 700 to a total of 63,800.
Over the past year, jobs in Berrien County inched up by 300. Manufacturing added 400 positions since July 2018, and a 200-job addition was recorded in government.
However, employment in trade, transportation and utilities dropped by 500 over the year. Financial activities employ 3.9 percent of the workforce in Berrien County.
