ST. JOSEPH — Kevin Donnellan will have at least six more weeks of freedom.
The former insurance agent was to have been sentenced Monday for defrauding customers by pocketing money they gave him to pay insurance premiums. But Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula granted a prosecutor’s motion to delay the sentencing while he sorts through a longer-than expected list of potential victims.
The large list is 70-some pages long and includes about 650 names, Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Trevor Maveal told the judge. He said he received the list just last Friday, which did not allow him time enough to contact people. The new sentencing date is Jan. 27. The information is relevant because as part of a plea deal, Donnellan has to pay restitution to all known victims.
Donnellan, 62, of Stevensville, pleaded guilty Nov. 7 to common law fraud, a 10-year felony; and two counts of insurance fraud, a 4-year felony. He has been free on a $20,000 bond. Maveal asked Pasula to revoke the bond, saying it doesn’t seem right for Donnellan to be free for another six weeks while the prosecutor looks into more potential victims. Donnellan’s lawyer, Joseph Fletcher argued against that, and the judge allowed Donnellan to remain free while awaiting sentencing.
Donnellan originally was charged with 12 counts of insurance fraud, in addition to the one count of common law fraud. As part of a plea deal, 10 counts of insurance fraud were dismissed. The deal, however, calls for Donnellan to pay restitution to all the customers he defrauded, and to supply the prosecutor with a list of customers that may have been victims.
Donnellan admitted last month to defrauding two customers between January and July of this year, plus several others in previous years. He was in business for more than 30 years. Maveal said the list he received last Friday from Donnellan contains about 10 years’ worth of customers.
Detective Adam Herbert with the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety said earlier that the case came to light in July after a woman who had been involved in a car accident was notified that she was being sued by the other driver’s insurance company, but also by her own insurance company. When she looked into the allegations in the lawsuit, she found that her own car insurance policy had been canceled earlier for lack of payment.
The woman called police, who began an investigation. Donnellan was found to have taken money from customers to set up insurance policies, then failed to turn payments over to the insurance companies. The policies would eventually lapse due to lack of payment.
Herbert said police believe Donnellan gave false addresses and phone numbers for clients when setting up insurance policies, so they did not receive notification that payments had not been received and their policies had been cancelled. It was only after being in need of the insurance that the customers would discover they were not insured.
