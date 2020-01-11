ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic will retire from his post at the end of the year when his term runs out.
Sepic, 69, made the announcement late Friday that he won’t seek re-election.
“By the end of my current term on Dec. 31, 2020, I will be 70 years old and will look forward to retirement,” Sepic said in a news release.
Sepic said he has been considering retirement for about a year. In an interview with The Herald-Palladium, Sepic said he wanted the end of his career to coincide with the end of his term as prosecutor.
“Most people can just decide when they’re going to retire,” he said Friday. “The election factors into this. I have the option of leaving mid-term, but I’m choosing to run the term out.”
Sepic was originally appointed prosecutor by the Berrien County circuit judges in July 2013.
He succeeded Arthur Cotter, who left the prosecutor post to accept an appointment by Gov. Rick Snyder to a vacancy on the district court bench. Sepic was then elected in 2014 to fill Cotter’s unexpired two-year term, and then won his first four-year term in 2016.
Sepic, a prosecuting attorney in Berrien County since 1988, was Cotter’s chief assistant for more than six years before his appointment in 2013.
Sepic began his career as a lawyer in 1979 in a private practice in Eaton Rapids, where he eventually went to work as an assistant prosecuting attorney at the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office in 1985.
Sepic is a graduate of Michigan State University and the Thomas M. Cooley Law School. His degree from MSU was in multi-disciplinary social science.
He has taught several legal-related classes as an adjunct professor at Lake Michigan College, Western Michigan University and Cooley Law School.
Sepic was president of the Berrien County Bar Association in 2009-10. He was a board member of Gateway Rehabilitation Services in Berrien Springs and a board member of the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph Exchange Club. He also participated in the S.M.A.R.T. tutoring program in the Benton Harbor school district.
Sepic said he intends to remain in the area as his wife, Joann, continues to work as a supervisor at the Berrien County Department of Health and Human Services.
“She thinks it’s also time,” Sepic said. “For what it’s worth, I’m in good health. It’s just the idea of turning 70 this coming year has made me realize that it is an appropriate time.”
Sepic and his wife live in Benton Harbor. Together they have three grown children.
