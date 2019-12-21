PAW PAW — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit reported Friday it is conducting an investigation into illegal narcotics activities at a motel in Paw Paw Township.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that the unit, along with the Michigan Department of Corrections, did a search of several rooms at about 8 p.m. Thursday at the Red Arrow Motel, 38254 Red Arrow Highway.
Five men and one woman were arrested on parole violations and one woman was released pending the investigation. Their ages ranged from 19 to 39 years old. All of them are from Paw Paw.
When agents, detectives and deputies entered one of the rooms, they located some of the subjects in the act of smoking methamphetamine, according to the news release.
Once the drug investigation is completed by the narcotics unit, charges will be filed with the Van Buren County prosecutor.