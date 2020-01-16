BERRIEN SPRINGS — Work on the extension of sewer lines to the northwest side of the M-139/U.S. 31 interchange in Oronoko Township should shift into high gear this year. The project was first proposed in late 2018 to facilitate the expansion of the Honor Credit Union headquarters on Edgewood Drive.
Oronoko Township Supervisor Mike Hildebrand said Tuesday that he will be bringing measures to the township board in the next few months to get the project all ready for construction later this year. The project is expected to cost $1.5 million with the township, Honor Credit Union and a local family contributing money.
Board members learned last fall that the price tag for the project had risen from $1 million to $1.5 million. The township’s and Kerlikowske family’s contributions remained the same at $350,000 and $150,000 respectively, while Honor Credit Union pledged to give $1 million rather than $500,000.
Hildebrand said he will bring three documents to the township board for action in February. Those documents include a second amendment to the township-village wastewater service agreement reiterating the fact the village has the capacity in its sewage treatment plant and the township will only send its waste to that plant.
The other documents are a sewer extension agreement between the township and Honor Credit Union, and an amendment to the township’s sewer ordinance.
Hildebrand said the goal is to set up a commercial rehabilitation district for the area around Honor Credit Union in March and then grant a commercial rehabilitation tax break to Honor in April. The latter action will allow Honor to qualify for a 10-year tax break to help them pay for $500,000 of their $1 million share of the costs.
He said the township is working with both Honor and Cornerstone Alliance to set up the commercial rehabilitation district and tax break.
Meanwhile, he said the project is currently out for bid, with a pre-bid meeting for contractors set for this week. Bid submissions are due Jan. 30 and the bid is expected to be awarded at the board’s Feb. 11 meeting.