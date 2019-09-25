SH church celebrates birthday with community service

SOUTH HAVEN — It’s customary to celebrate birthdays with cake and ice cream.
But members of LifeBridge Church decided to celebrate the congregation’s sixth birthday by rolling up their sleeves and helping people throughout the South Haven community.
As Pastor Milan Bittenbender summed it up: “I didn’t expect cupcakes at my birthday. I brought cupcakes. This is a similar thing that we’re doing on our birthday.”
LifeBridge called its birthday workday SERVE SoHa.
Throughout the day Sunday, volunteers cleared brush and spruced up green spaces and flower beds at local schools, churches and senior housing complexes, collected personal care items at local retailers to donate to We Care INC’s personal care pantry, and visited with residents at three assisted living and nursing homes.
Some even went to a laundromat in South Haven and gave quarters to patrons to use for their laundry.
“We had a great day,” Bittenbender said. “About 180 people registered and worked in some way or another. We had people working all over the community.”
Although it rained off and on throughout the day, volunteers were able to get most of their tasks completed. However, several of the more ambitious outdoor projects had to be rescheduled, including one at the baseball fields at South Haven High School.
“We did have to postpone a couple of the projects because they involved mostly painting and the weather just didn’t permit,” Bittenbender said. “A very large team will be doing basic clean-up, maintenance and painting at the high school baseball fields.”
Another team, who spruced up the front yard and building at Trinity Baptist Church in Covert, will also have to return to finish the work there.
Bittenbender came up with the idea for SERVE SoHa earlier this year as a way to build a spirit of giving in the South Haven area.
“SERVE SoHa is an ongoing mission to serve the South Haven community with radical generosity and kindness,” Bittenbender said. “We invited the community to join us in celebrating the two commandments Jesus gave us. The first is to love God and the second is to love people. We can live out both commandments through serving others.”