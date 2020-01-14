SH faces huge costs from high water

SOUTH HAVEN — High water levels on Lake Michigan and the Black River could end up costing the city of South Haven millions of dollars.
A study released last week indicates the city could end up with a price tag of anywhere from $8 million to $16 million to fix the damage to beaches, municipal marinas, roadways and infrastructure from flooding and erosion.
Abonmarche Consultants conducted the study in December to give city officials an idea of how much it may cost to fix the damage caused by rising water levels that continually cause damage due to strong winds and high waves on the Big Lake.
The study indicates that erosion has damaged city roadways that end at Lake Michigan, like North Shore Drive at Ellen Avery Park. The report also points to the flooding and high water levels that have damaged city marina docks, seawalls and revetments, created backups to the city’s stormwater infrastructure. The water has also badly eroded city beaches.
One of the most expensive projects listed in the report is the proposed installation of wave absorbers in the city’s harbor to control the high waves that travel upstream from Lake Michigan into the Black River. Those alone would cost nearly $5 million. Other expenses detailed in the Abonmarche report include:
• Beach nourishment, $250,000-$1 million;
• Repairs and modifications to docks and buildings at the city’s four marinas, $2.5 million-$6 million;
• Stormwater infrastructure upgrades, $250,000-$500,000;
• Repairs to sidewalks and revetments along the riverbank caused by erosion, $500,000-$2 million.
“Based upon projections from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, water levels will remain high through 2020, so it will be important to address issues quickly before they worsen,” Abonmarche senior project manager Michael Morphey wrote in the report.
A news release issued last week by the Corps’ Detroit District paints a bleak picture for lakeshore homeowners and municipalities.
The most recent six-month forecast of the Great Lakes shows water levels continuing to be well above average over this period and unlike last year, the Corps of Engineers forecasts that lakes Michigan and Huron will reach record-high levels this year.
“It is likely that water levels on lakes Michigan and Huron will set new monthly mean record high levels over the next couple of months,” said John Allis, chief of the Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office for the Corps’ Detroit district. “This sets the stage for coastal impacts and damages in 2020 similar to, or worse than what was experienced last year.”
South Haven city officials shelled out $67,000 in 2019 to deal with damage caused by high-water levels, but they have acknowledged much more will have to be spent to address flooding and erosion-related problems.
“We hope the state will issue a disaster declaration,” City Manager Brian Dissette said. “We have shared documents with Sen. Aric Nesbitt, Van Buren County Emergency Management, and Fred Upton. We’re trying to shake all the trees.”
Dissette said the next step in seeking financial assistance is to ask the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners to formally appeal to the state a issue a disaster declaration for shoreline communities.
“It has to start at the county level and then go to the state,” Dissette said. “We’ve been reporting our actual costs and anticipated costs to get to county leadership for consideration.”