SH officer awarded Life Saving ribbon

SOUTH HAVEN — A South Haven police officer has been honored for helping to save a man’s life in June.
Officer Kevin VanBrussel received the department’s Life Saving ribbon Monday during a ceremony at the city council meeting.
“Officer VanBrussel represents our police department well,” Police Chief Natalie Thompson said. “His exceptional professionalism, skills and dedication to serving and protecting the community are to be recognized.”
On June 27, first responders from the police department were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. to the South Side Municipal Marina regarding a 61-year-old Indiana man who had possibly suffered a heart attack.
“Officer VanBrussel had just gone off duty, however, when he heard the call he responded from his residence, still in his patrol vehicle, to the scene. He arrived within three minutes of the dispatch,” Thompson said.
When VanBrussel arrived he began CPR and continued to do so until responders arrived from South Haven Area Emergency Services.
“With a cardiac medical emergency, every second counts,” Thompson said. “The victim was transported to the hospital for further treatment and has survived.”
The Life Saving award VanBrussel received marks the fifth such award that has been given to South Haven police officers in the past year, according to Thompson, who commended her staff’s efforts to save people’s lives.