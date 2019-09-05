SOUTH HAVEN — Union employees who work for South Haven Department of Public Works will soon be getting a raise.
City council members on Monday approved a new four-year contract with members of the Technical, Professional and Office workers Association of Michigan (TPOAM).
Under the new pact, employees will receive annual increases of 2.75 percent. Overtime on Sundays will be increased from time-and-a-half to twice the hourly rate of pay. In addition retiree health and dental insurance will be reinstated.
The DPW employs 29 full-time workers, two full-time office workers and three part-time office staff.
The union’s previous contract expired June 30. Workers ratified the new contract in August and then sent it to the city council for its approval.