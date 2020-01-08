SOUTH HAVEN — Two years ago, Edgeworks owners Chuck and Debbie Beatty thought it would be a great idea to let four of their Boer goats graze on property the couple owns in the city’s business park.
The couple – unabashed goat lovers – reasoned that bringing the animals to work would help keep their grandchildren occupied while grandma and grandpa worked at the shop.
But gaining the city’s OK was another story.
First, the Beattys had to apply for a livestock permit from city officials. Then they had to get the Van Buren/Cass Health Department’s blessing. Finally, the city council had to decide whether to allow the goats. The couple’s diligence, however, paid off.
“They were over the moon the council approved it,” City Manager Brian Dissette recalled.
The Beattys aren’t the only city residents who want to own livestock on their property.
“The city council has received an increasing number of requests to keep non-traditional animals on residential properties,” Assistant City Manager Kate Hosier said. “The current ordinance requires a recommendation from the county health department officer in order for the city council to approve an application for livestock.”
But the health department no longer has staff available to conduct the reviews.
“For the past couple of years, the health department has said, ‘We cannot review them. We don’t have the staff,” Dissette said.
As a result, livestock permits have been basically put on hold.
But it looks like that will change.
Council members on Monday voted to amend the city’s livestock ordinance to streamline the process of gaining a permit to own such outdoor animals as domestic rabbits, pigeons, chickens, potbelly pigs, goats, and even honeybees.
City staff and the planning commission for the past several months have been examining livestock ordinances from other cities in Michigan, Hosier explained. Proposed amendments were then drafted for the planning commission to review and forward to the city council.
The updated ordinance gets rid of some of the steps people had to take to get a permit. Applications no longer have to be reviewed by the city council and the health department. Rather, city staff will have the authority to approve or deny permits. The amended ordinance also stipulates how many of each kind of livestock people can have, how much space they need to allocate for their animals, and how to properly care for them. Livestock owners who violate provisions of the ordinance can be prosecuted.
“This is a way for us to better enforce (livestock ownership within city limits). I think it’s time to put it on the books,” Mayor Scott Smith said.
However, some residents oppose the idea of allowing any livestock in town. Period. And they voiced their opinions during a public hearing Monday.
“What this is proposing is to allow animals not commonly kept within your house,” said Mary Lynn Bugge. “They have excrement and make noise. ... I think it’s lovely to visit farms, but I chose to live in an area that has properties close together. If I wanted to live next to a farm I would.”
Bugge and another resident, Pat Gaston, also questioned whether violators of the ordinance would be properly dealt with.
“We put regulations out there but don’t seem to have the personnel to monitor and enforce this,” Gaston said.
Resident Joe Wilkins believes allowing livestock in his neighborhood could bring down property values if people were actually trying to raise livestock, versus owning them as pets.
But other residents said they have no problem with the new livestock ordinance.
“I’m in favor of this ordinance,” said Danielle Veenstra. “I lived in Grand Rapids years ago. There was a huge controversy over people having chickens. Most neighbors were not even aware someone had chickens.”
Council member Chris Campbell commented that a friend he knows owns a duck.
“My daughter loves ducks. Give her a puppy, she doesn’t care,” he said.