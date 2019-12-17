SOUTH HAVEN — Purchase and preservation of a stretch of freshwater dunes along Lake Michigan looks much more promising, thanks to a generous state grant.
The South Haven Area Recreation Authority (SHARA) has received a $2.262 million acquisition grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund toward purchase of the Porter Legacy Dunes Nature Preserve in South Haven Township.
“We are so pleased and thankful to the DNR staff and the Natural Resources Trust Fund Board for awarding funds to purchase this extraordinary property to expand natural areas and public access on Lake Michigan,” said SHARA Chairman and South Haven Charter Township Supervisor Ross Stein, in a news release.
Located across the street from Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy’s Pilgrim Haven Natural Area, the 48-acre property on Lake Michigan has been owned by the Porter Family since the 1880s, according to Pete Ter Louw, executive director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy, which earlier this year formed a partnership with the recreation authority to acquire the Porter Legacy Dunes.
“Porter Legacy Dunes has been unspoiled for over 150 years, and as part of a chain of freshwater dunes that line Lake Michigan’s coast, it is one of the rarest ecosystems on the planet,” Ter Louw said.
In addition to the 120-foot dune that overlooks Lake Michigan, Porter Legacy Dunes has a beech-maple-hemlock-oak back dune forest that sprouts many wildflowers. During the spring months, a quarter mile of winding Dyckman Creek is also located in the preserve, helping to provide a critical habitat for many rare and unusual plant and animal species, including resident birds and aerial migrants such as cerulean and hooded warblers, scarlet tanagers and monarch butterflies.
Porter Legacy Dunes is also home to more than 1,100 feet of frontage on Lake Michigan, which, when combined with that of Pilgrim Haven, totals almost 2,000 feet of publicly-accessible Lake Michigan shoreline.
“Porter Legacy Dunes provides the perfect natural complement to Pilgrim Haven Natural Area, where all the visitor amenities such as parking, bathroom facilities, and barrier-free trails and walkways have already been implemented,” Ter Louw said. “This public access infrastructure will also serve the Porter Legacy Dunes property, minimizing impact to the sensitive coastal dune habitat, where the only additions we envision are low-impact trails and trailhead, a stream crossing, some benches, and back-dune stairs to protect the dune and dune face.”
The nature conservancy is working with SHARA to raise the rest of the funds needed to complete the $3.3 million project purchase. Thanks to a donation from the Porter Family and with the state grant, they have only to raise the last $350,000, which will include developing the minimal trail system as well as funding for long-term care and stewardship of the property.
The almost-10-year-old South Haven Area Recreation Authority is a partnership of South Haven Charter Township, the city of South Haven and South Haven Public Schools, and provides a regional approach to managing and advancing community recreation needs.
St. Joseph turned down
St. Joseph won’t be seeing a gusher of money from the Michigan Natural Trust Fund this year, after its request for a grant for upgrades to the Whirlpool Compass Fountain was denied.
Greg Grothous, the city’s parks supervisor, confirmed Monday that the request for a $286,000 grant for shade structures, a foot-washing station, artificial turf, sidewalks and other improvements had been rejected. Commissioners had approved the application in February.
The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommended $25.6 million in grant awards for outdoor recreation development and land acquisition projects to the state legislature, which will OK the projects next year and send them to the governor for her signature. The money comes from natural gas and oil rights on public land, and not tax dollars.
If the grant had been received, St. Joseph planned to begin construction by spring 2021.
Grothous said he didn’t expect that the city would reapply this year, but would likely resubmit the grant at some time. He planned to talk with St. Joseph’s Department of Natural Resources grant coordinator to determine if there is anything they can do to achieve a higher score.
The total cost of the project was $409,000. St. Joseph would provide a 30 percent match, at $122,700. A minimum 25 percent local match is required, and St. Joseph decided to go with the higher amount to earn extra points for the grant.
Apparently, that wasn’t quite enough this time around.
The state’s emphasis in outdoor recreation is going in a different direction, according to Grothous.
“The emphasis by the Trust Fund Board has been trails, both overland and water, as well as water access,” Grothous said, “and this project does not touch on any of those, so we are missing out on a fair amount of points as a result.”
Other projects
The Berrien County Parks Department did get the green light with an $80,000 trust fund grant to obtain 63 acres adjacent to Paw Paw River Park, in Watervliet.
Also, Chikaming Township has received nearly $2.5 million to buy three acres with Lake Michigan shoreline next to Cherry Beach Park. Announcements about both project have previously been reported.
St. Joseph was looking at making improvements at the popular fountain that opened in summer 2010.
Shade structures at the fountain were among the most frequently mentioned improvements at public meetings held on the parks plan, and their cost was estimated at $93,000.
Parks staff wanted to install foot-washing stations to keep sand from being carried into the filter system, reducing maintenance costs. The heat-resistant artificial turf was recommended to provide seating and keep grass and other debris from the filters, and an 18-inch high wall was designed to provide additional seating and to block blowing sand. Dune walks and landscaping were part of the plan.
Residents can make monetary donations through the St. Joseph Parks Foundation.
The total grant funding included $11.5 million for 60 recreation development projects and $14.1 million for 18 land acquisition projects. Recipients committed to providing $17 million in matching funds. The trust fund board considered 160 applications seeking around $54 million.