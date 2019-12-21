Sherman's Ice Cream gets reprieve

SOUTH HAVEN — When Sherman’s Dairy Bar decided in May to stop producing its trademark ice cream varieties, some people wondered if the popular parlor would also close.
But they no longer need to wonder.
Hudsonville Ice Cream announced Friday it will begin making Sherman’s longtime favorite recipes at its creamery in Holland.
“Sherman’s has built a notable reputation for its old-fashioned ice cream, creating flavors that have become a staple part of summer in our region, and we wanted to make sure fans of this brand continue to enjoy their favorite flavors next summer,” said CJ Ellens, director of sales and marketing for Hudsonville Ice Cream, in a news release. “We understand the importance of maintaining the quality of a historic product people know and love, and that’s why we’re proud to produce Sherman’s Ice Cream next year.”
Sherman’s stopped producing its ice cream flavors onsite earlier this year for a number of reasons, including equipment issues. Although it stopped producing its frozen concoctions, the dairy bar was able to keep serving customers with ice cream that it still had in large freezers. Later in the season, Sherman’s had some of its products made by other creameries, including Ashby’s, based in Ludington.
But this month, a deal was reached with Hudsonville Ice Cream, another popular creamery in West Michigan.
“Sherman’s has a rich family heritage with a strong local loyalty, much like Hudsonville, so we are happy to partner with them to continue that legacy,” said Bob Eisenman, owner of Sherman’s Ice Cream for the past 30 years, said in the release. “Being part of Sherman’s for so many years has been such a meaningful experience for me, and I am retiring with fond memories of the many people who are part of the fabric of Sherman’s and will be moving forward – our employees, our supporters, and people from near and far who make a visit to Sherman’s part of their lives every year.”
Although Eisenman is retiring, he will still be a part of Sherman’s Dairy Bar in some capacity, according to the release.
Neither Eisenman nor Hudsonville Ice Cream officials could be reached for comment on Friday.
Sherman’s began as a dairy in 1916 and shifted its focus to producing ice cream in the 1950s, bringing then co-owner Port Sherman’s vision to life. The brand created traditional favorites while introducing more unique flavors over the years, such as Grasshopper, Chocolate Malt Supreme and Cappuccino.
The shop is open from March through October.