Sherwin-Williams store coming to Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP — A new business is set to add a bit of color to Benton Township.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, trustees approved the site plan for a proposed Sherwin-Williams paint store near the Meijer store in Benton Township.
Building Inspector Chris Fuchs said the developer will build the paint store using a Meijer out-lot, at 1920 Pipestone Road.
The lot is between the Chemical Bank building on Pipestone Road and Meijer.
Dan Yerks, a project engineer with Wightman, said the company plans to begin construction as soon as they are able to in the spring of 2020.
Fuchs expects construction to take about six months.
The developer, Alrig USA, has been in touch with the township since June.
The 4,000-square-foot building is expected to produce a slight increase in traffic for the existing drive into Meijer.
According to the building’s site plan, entrances on the north and south side of the property and proposed parking is expected to alleviate the traffic increase.
There is already a Sherwin-Williams paint store in the Twin Cities. The store at 209 State Street in downtown St. Joseph has been in business for more than two decades. The two stores are not owned by the same company.
Tasers for police
Trustees also approved the purchase of three Tasers, holsters, battery packs and warranties for $4,575.
Police Chief Brian Smit said the township has eight Tasers in service – five of which that are not under warranty. Because of this, Smit said he wanted to be proactive in replacing the Tasers in the event they break down.
The Tasers were a last-minute addition to the meeting’s agenda.
Treasurer Debbie Boothby and Trustee Carolyn Fowler were absent from Tuesday’s meeting. The next board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Benton Township Hall.
Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski