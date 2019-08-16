BENTON TOWNSHIP — Siena Heights University will be celebrating its 100th anniversary during the 2019-20 academic year. As part of this celebration, Siena Heights is hosting special events at each of its community college partner locations, according to a news release.
An anniversary celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor. The event, sponsored by Lake Michigan College, will be in the Hawk’s Nest on the LMC campus. The short program will feature refreshments and is free and open to the community. Siena Heights has had a location on the LMC campus since 1982.
“We wanted to include all of our community college partners in the anniversary celebration, and this is a great way to get our faculty, staff, alumni and community partners involved in the fun,” said SHU President Sister Peg Albert in the release. “We appreciate and value our continued partnership with Lake Michigan College and our shared mission of providing degree completion options for the community.”
The anniversary events are part of the Centennial Torch Relay Presented by the Alliance Catholic Credit Union. The 342-mile relay features a statewide bicycle tour that covers all of SHU’s Michigan campus locations. These locations are in: Benton Harbor, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, Jackson, Southfield, Dearborn, Monroe and Adrian, which hosts the main campus.
Individual riders will carry a custom-designed torch during legs of the relay event. Each day in conjunction with the relay, SHU will host a special event at one of its community college partner campuses, ending with a special ceremony Aug. 26 on its Adrian campus.
For more information about the 100th Anniversary celebration, visit 100.sienaheights.edu. For more about Siena Heights University, visit www.sienaheights.edu.