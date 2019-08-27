Silver Beach traffic headaches persist

ST. JOSEPH — With Berrien County officials discussing improvements at Silver Beach, St. Joseph residents brought back their long-standing complaints about traffic back-ups into the park to city commissioners Monday.
June Bowman, who lives next to Shadowland Ballroom on the road that leads to the beach entrance, said measures taken by the county to move cars in more quickly haven’t worked.
She told commissioners that it can take 20 minutes to get out of her driveway, and that family and friends won’t come to her home below the bluff because of the congestion.
The county’s five-year parks plan envisions a new concession complex at Silver Beach, with more room for food service and rentals.
“I’m all for improvements,” Bowman said after the meeting. “I just say they need to handle their responsibility for the traffic before they introduce new activities.”
Another resident said that he and his wife have witnessed or been subjected to three incidents of angry motorists yelling profanity while stuck in the traffic leading to the beach.
County officials in the past have maintained that their responsibility begins at the park gate, and that St. Joseph is responsible for the traffic on city streets.
Some measures have been taken. St. Joseph posts reserve officers at the intersection near the beach entrance to direct traffic, and added a one-way drop-off zone. Berrien County added a lane going into the park and purchased hand-held devices to read credit cards for entrance fees.
None of this has substantially alleviated the traffic going into the park that sees around 40,000 cars from Memorial Day to Labor Day, residents say.
Mayor Mike Garey said it is time to meet with county officials and convey the message that “the current situation is not acceptable.”
Commissioner Lynn Todman, who lives in a condominium near the Silver Beach entrance, said she doesn’t understand why the county doesn’t collect fees when cars exit, rather than as they enter.
City Manager John Hodgson said he understands it is because it would be too difficult to exit cars like that, in case of severe weather or other emergencies.
Todman isn’t buying it. “The chance of adverse events is less than the chance of traffic back-ups,” she said.
Bowman wanted to know why the county couldn’t install a ticket kiosk like St. Joseph did for its lots at Tiscornia, Lions Park and the Whirlpool Fountain lot.
Jack Sanderson, a Lions Park Drive resident, said he had heard Berrien Parks Commission members explain that it wouldn’t be worth the money for a lot that only fills up on Saturdays.
With the number of visitors increasing, the lot now fills up on weekdays, as well, Sanderson said.
St. Joseph commissioners suggested that city officials could share the cost and revenue figures for its parking lot kiosks with the county, to show that they can be cost-effective. A vehicle scans license plates to confirm that the visitor has paid for parking.
“You get in, you pay, you enjoy the day,” with the kiosks, Garey said.
Getting people in quicker will make the experience of beachgoers better, the mayor said. Todman added that she was more interested in relieving St. Joseph residents from the stress of these tie-ups.
Rock of ages
In other business, commissioners approved a recommendation that the Algonquin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution pay for new landscaping around the LaSalle monument in Lake Bluff Park, in advance of a ceremony to honor World War II veterans who fought in France.
The French Consulate in Chicago is expected to bestow the Legion of Honor on area veterans at the ceremony, according to Greg Grothous, deputy director of parks and grounds. The Legion of Honor was established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.
Grothous said one Legion of Honor has been approved and two are pending. He said the project shouldn’t be delayed because one of the veterans is 97, and the award is only given to living veterans.
The LaSalle rock, which recognizes the early French explorers that came here, was installed around the turn of the 20th century and is to the north of the bluff stairs. It is now fronted by hedges and surrounded by overhanging trees that make it difficult to see, said Pat Hill, president of the DAR chapter.
Under the plans, the hedges would be removed and flowers and dune grass would be planted around the stone.
The chapter was responsible for moving a plaque with the name of WWI casualties from a ground-level space behind the Doughboy statue to a newly constructed stone monument.
The project has been approved by the Parks Advisory Board. Three bids have been received, which are being reviewed by city staff. Hill said she expects the project to cost under $2,000.
Commissioner Laura Goos said the design was “lovely,” and she suggested adding native plants that would attract birds and butterflies.
