ST. JOSEPH — It was an unexpected reunion for Vedette Cordes, of St. Joseph, with the young man whose life she saved in 2018, as the city honored her and others Monday for their quick-thinking life-saving actions.

Also honored were Christopher Martin, an Indiana emergency medical technician and firefighter, and St. Joseph Mayor Garey, who came to the rescue of a man who had a heart attack while driving on the Blossomland Bridge in October.

Contact: jmatuszak@thehp.com, 932-0360

