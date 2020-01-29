Christopher Martin, left, an Indiana emergency medical technician and firefighter, and St. Joseph Mayor Mike Garey, received lifesaving awards Monday for their quick actions last Oct. 25. They were recognized for aiding Thomas McDonough, who went into cardiac arrest while driving on the Blossomland Bridge.
Jaden Smith has flowers and hugs for Vedette Cordes, of St. Joseph, as she receives a lifesaving award Monday from the city commission. Smith crashed through a glass window while riding a skateboard in August 2018, and Cordes saw the accident and applied a tourniquet to keep him from bleeding to death.
Christopher Martin, left, an Indiana emergency medical technician and firefighter, and St. Joseph Mayor Mike Garey, received lifesaving awards Monday for their quick actions last Oct. 25. They were recognized for aiding Thomas McDonough, who went into cardiac arrest while driving on the Blossomland Bridge.
Jaden Smith has flowers and hugs for Vedette Cordes, of St. Joseph, as she receives a lifesaving award Monday from the city commission. Smith crashed through a glass window while riding a skateboard in August 2018, and Cordes saw the accident and applied a tourniquet to keep him from bleeding to death.
ST. JOSEPH — It was an unexpected reunion for Vedette Cordes, of St. Joseph, with the young man whose life she saved in 2018, as the city honored her and others Monday for their quick-thinking life-saving actions.
Also honored were Christopher Martin, an Indiana emergency medical technician and firefighter, and St. Joseph Mayor Garey, who came to the rescue of a man who had a heart attack while driving on the Blossomland Bridge in October.