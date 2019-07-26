ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County treasurer’s office will hold an open house for a property available at next week’s land auction, from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, at 317 N. Veronica Court in St. Joseph.
Treasurer Bret Witkowski said the open house is being held because of the large amount of interest in the abandoned single-family home that was foreclosed for unpaid taxes. Properties are foreclosed when taxes are not paid for three years.
The minimum bid at the auction for the St. Joseph property is $15,407. The house has an assessed value of $102,400.
This year’s auctions will be on Tuesday at the D.A.N.K., 2651 Pipestone Road, with bidder registration from 8-9:30 a.m. and the sale commencing at 9:30 a.m. A bidder deposit of $500 is required.
A second auction will be Sept. 17 for all unsold properties, with a minimum bid of $50.
There are 258 properties listed in the property guide, along with 43 condominium units at New Harbor Condominiums at 655 Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.
There is a large number of vacant lots available this year. There also are several other abandoned homes, including five in Niles Township. A 17-acre lot on Spring Hill Road in Coloma Township has an assessed value of $32,600 and a minimum bid of $3,166.
A lot on M-63, across from the Whirlpool Corp., headquarters, is on the auction block and is valued at $200,000, Witkowski said.
For information and a copy of the land book, visit www.berriencounty.org or call 983-7111, ext. 8569.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak