200222-HP-shepherd kidney donation-photo

St. Joseph Public Safety Officer Thomas Shepherd will soon be donating a kidney to a man in Florida. The two, previously complete strangers to one another, connected on Twitter and recently met in person.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — As a police officer, Thomas Shepherd is no stranger to scary situations. But, he says, he feels he has some sense of control in most situations.

In April, he’ll perform an act of heroism during which he’ll have no control.

