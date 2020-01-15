SJ prepares for lead replacement

ST. JOSEPH — It’s estimated that about 63 percent of public water system infrastructure in St. Joseph “likely contains lead.”
City Manager John Hodgson explained that, and other results of a Preliminary Water System Inventory Report, Monday night to the St. Joseph City Commission.
“As an older community we expect to find a great deal of lead in the system,” Hodgson said. “The preliminary numbers are from the experiences of our crews who find things when we dig things up. We also did tests in the newer and older parts of the community.”
But the existence of lead pipes does not mean the drinking water is unsafe or contains any lead. The crisis in Flint was caused when city officials cut corners and introduced untreated water from the Flint River into the old pipes, which then badly corroded, resulting in high levels of lead leaching into the water supply.
St. Joseph, along with every other community in Michigan, had to complete a preliminary inventory report before the end of 2019, due to regulations issued by the state in 2018.
“We have an additional five years to prepare a final report,” Hodgson said. “They wanted communities to get a handle on where lead might be in their drinking water systems. We actually received a grant to help us out with this project and we’re continuing with exploratory work and changing services out.”
In addition to the 63 percent of pipes that likely contain lead, there’s about 12 percent that don’t have any lead or galvanized lines but were previously connected to lead services, which are treated as lead.
“Those are typically from newer projects that have gone in,” Hodgson said. “Also areas where we’ve replaced both the private side of the service and the public side of the services since the rules from the state came out, like on the Wallace Avenue project.”
The rest of the system is categorized as unknown. These are areas of the city where in the last 20 years the public side of the system has been updated, but what’s between the street and the house is unknown.
By the end of January, St. Joseph is required to notify property owners of which category their property might be in – either no lead, suspected lead, or unknown. Hodgson said they’re waiting on some guidance from the state before sending out notifications, so everyone has all the information possible.
Over the next five years the city will make more certain where all the lead services are, and then over the next 20 years, will work to replace 5 percent of those lead pipes each year – something else required by the state mandate.
“That’s as long as the system meets lead in drinking water standards,” Hodgson said. “If it’s unable to meet those standards, then it’s 7 percent a year.”
The city will have to replace the lines to the water meter, or 18 inches inside the house. The plumbing in a property owner’s walls is not part of the regulations.
“Taking the lead out of the drinking water is certainly a desirable, but it’s a little challenging going through these projects because there are definitely times we do tests and find lead from lead pipes inside the house, rather than our services,” Hodgson said. “I’m a little concerned by not addressing plumbing inside the house, it might not be completely efficient and effective.”
He called this whole thing a significant issue moving forward.
“Taking on all of the private sides of the services will be an extra expense,” he said. “Not just in the cost, but the additional work it adds to projects.”
Creating a financing plan is in the works, according to Hodgson. This could include loans, grants and other options that are available.
Hodgson said the 5 percent replacement each year will have to be incorporated into already scheduled projects in the city’s asset management plan, but also new projects above and beyond that to meet the requirement.
Contact: anewman@TheHP.com, 932-0357, Twitter: @HPANewman