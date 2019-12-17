2 SJ residents killed in crash

PAW PAW — Two St. Joseph residents were killed Monday morning after a crash in Waverly Township in Van Buren County, police said.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department reported in a news release that the crash happened at about 11:35 a.m. when an SUV pulled into the path of a tanker truck at the intersection of M-43 and County Road 665.
The SUV was reportedly stopped at the stop sign facing northbound at the intersection on County Road 665, but then pulled out into the intersection. The tanker truck struck the driver side of the SUV causing it to lose control and spin into a yard.
The driver of the SUV, an 88-year-old man, and his passenger, an 83-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Police did not identify the victims.
The driver of the tanker truck, a 61-year-old man from Bloomingdale, remained on the scene while emergency crews arrived. His name also was not released.
Police said seatbelts were worn and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.