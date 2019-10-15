SJ schools see increase in multi-sport athletes

ST. JOSEPH — The number of multi-sport student athletes is on the rise at St. Joseph High School.
According to Athletic Director Kevin Guzzo, who gave his annual athletics report to the St. Joseph school board Monday night, the district is continuing to push for more multi-sport athletes.
And the results show.
This year, Guzzo said the district is up to 36 three-sport athletes. This was a slight increase compared to the 2018-19 school year, when the district had 33 three-sport athletes.
“That’s the most we’ve had in recent years,” Guzzo said. “It’s hovered between 15 and 20 for quite some time.”
When asked why the district has put an emphasis on promoting multi-sport athletes in recent years, Guzzo cited several statistics and a push from the state level.
“Research shows those who are involved in more than one sport are more successful in life,” he said. “Those that only do one sport can get burned out. They don’t typically last for four years in high school.”
Guzzo said staff through the athletic department are pushing more students to join the AP Athletic Leadership Team. The team is comprised of student athletes who meet on a weekly basis.
The program is in its fourth year.
“We’re going to start sending some of these athletic leaders form the high school to the elementary level to get those kids a taste of what leadership is all about,” Guzzo said. “This is about giving them an opportunity to grow as leaders.”
A clean audit
Trustees also listened to the district’s audit report, which was given a clean bill of health by the Kruggel Lawton CPA firm at Monday’s meeting.
David Schaffer of Kruggel Lawton CPAs gave an unmodified opinion, which is the highest level of assurance a firm can give on financial statements.
Schaffer the district has 1.96 months worth of expenses that could be covered through its fund balance. This pushes the school district’s goal closer to the recommended two months’ worth of expenses that should be saved.
Treasurer Chris Cook and Trustee Kathy Weykamp were not present for Monday’s meeting.
The next school board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the E.P. Clarke Elementary School library/media center.
