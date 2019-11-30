ST. JOSEPH — Four family-favorite “Merry & Bright” events to celebrate the holiday season will take place in downtown St. Joseph Dec. 6-7.
Light Up the Bluff on Friday, Dec. 6 will transform Lake Bluff Park when the mayor flips the switch at 6:30 p.m. on the community tree and holiday-themed displays. The St. Joseph High School Choir will perform at 6 p.m. The lights will remain on through Valentine’s Day. This display is sponsored by the St. Joseph Improvement Association.
Following the tree lighting, visitors can stroll downtown and enjoy “Window Wonderland,” sponsored by Edgewater Bank and Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council. Dozens of storefronts will participate in this holiday window decorating event from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Visitors will also notice the addition of holiday music playing throughout downtown St. Joseph, from Dec. 6 through Dec. 25, sponsored by Edward J. Todd.
At 4 p.m. Dec. 7, the 21st Annual Reindog Holiday Parade kicks off, sponsored by FuzzyButz. Pets and pet owners will dress up in holiday costumes to entertain visitors along State Street. Anyone wanting to participate in the parade must register at FuzzyButz at 306 State Street, St. Joseph Today’s downtown office, 301 State Street, or at stjoetoday.com/reindog. Day of registration will take place at the Welcome Center from 2 to 3:45 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from participant registration fees will be donated to Animal Aid of Southwestern Michigan.
Keeping with the pet theme, local charity Animal Aid of Southwestern Michigan will hold its annual open house at the St. Joseph Public Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 7. Visitors can buy treats from the bake sale, learn about pet adoption opportunities, make year-end donations and more.
After the parade, children can share their wish lists at Santa’s House, sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, until 7 p.m. Santa will be at the house, located at State and Pleasant streets, until Dec. 23. House hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Special hours will also be offered Dec. 23 from noon to 5 p.m. Photography will not be provided, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own cameras.
