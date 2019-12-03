ST. JOSEPH — For the second time in five months, the St. Joseph Township Board has approved a special use permit for a bed and breakfast.
Acting on a recommendation from the township Planning Commission, the board of trustees voted to allow Adele Pitt to operate a bed and breakfast at her house at 1990 Fairplain Ave.
“We see a need for this sort of thing and we will be addressing it in our zoning ordinance going forward,” Planning Commission Chairman Jonathan Fisk told the board of trustees at its noon workshop session Monday. The vote of approval came at the board’s evening meeting.
Fisk said the zoning ordinance does not specifically address bed and breakfast operations, and he would like to see them included as the ordinance is updated.
In July, the township board approved a special use permit for Jennifer Nowlen Boyer and her husband, Parris Boyer, to open a bed and breakfast at their historic home at 325 Seneca Road in St. Joseph Township. The Boyers said money from the bed and breakfast business will help them preserve and maintain the home and keep it in the family.
Pitt told township officials that in her case, the money that comes from operating a bed and breakfast will help her cover medical costs she incurred while fighting cancer. She came to the township planning commission last month armed with letters from neighbors stating they had no objection to the request and most said they were in fact in favor of it.
The approval came with the conditions that the bed and breakfast is subject to a bi-annual registration and inspection, must meet code requirements and be operated strictly as an owner-occupied bed and breakfast.
