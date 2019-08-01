SJ Twp. police investigate car larcenies

ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Township police say they are looking into a number of vehicle larcenies that have taken place this week.
On Wednesday Police Chief Randy Leng confirmed the string of car larcenies in the Fairplain area.
Leng referred to the crimes that took place Sunday night and Monday morning as larcenies from a motor vehicle instead of break-ins, due to the nature of the crimes.
“They are not breaking into cars. They are going into unlocked cars,” Leng said, before including some advice for area residents. “Please lock your doors and don’t leave any valuables inside.”
St. Joseph Township police previously announced they had arrested someone in connection to another string of car breaking and enterings in the Fairplain area. That arrest occurred in mid-June.
“We believe this is something different,” Leng said Wednesday. “It happens every summer.”
Leng also confirmed a car was stolen in St. Joseph Township.
No other information was provided by police because it remains an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the vehicle larcenies is encouraged to call the police at 269-429-6809.
