ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph’s Parks and Recreation Department has extended the deadline for boys’ basketball. Registrations will be accepted through Friday.
The girls’ season will begin in mid-February, with practices and the first game on Feb. 22. The registration deadline for the girls’ program is Jan. 13.
Practices will be at local elementary schools. Games will be played on Saturdays. The boys’ program will begin in January. The season will be eight games. The boys will begin practice the week of Jan. 6. The first game will be Jan. 18.
Registration fees are: 3rd-4th graders, $50; 5th-6th graders, $60 (referees will officiate the last three games of the season).
Online registration and information is available at www.SJCityParkRec.com. Call Carrie Ogonowski, recreation manager, with questions at 985-0326.
The recreation staff is also planning activities at the Howard Ice Arena. Plans are being made for a “Noon New Year Eve Celebration” from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 31, with open skating starting at 11:30 a.m. and the “ball drop” at noon. An art activity will be available for children in the party room. Skate rental is $3 and admission is $5.