SJHS science labs to get temperature controllers

ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph school officials are hoping it doesn’t get too cold in the science labs this year.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, trustees voted to pay more than $44,000 for temperature controllers for the high school’s science lab.
Kathy Hamilton, chief financial officer, said the district budgeted for the lab expenses after the high school ran into some problems last winter when the polar vortex hit Southwest Michigan.
“We had some vents freeze up and there was a lot of damage. We ended up with a couple of insurance claims, so this was among the things we needed to do,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said they didn’t expect it to get so cold so soon this autumn.
“It’s good timing,” she said. “We want to prevent any future problems in the labs.”
The board awarded the bid to Andy J. Egan, Inc. for the temperature controllers, in the amount of $44,137.
Other agenda items
In other business, trustees approved the high school choir trip to New York City, which will take place June 6-10, 2020.
Trustees also adopted its annual summer tax resolution for the collection of summer taxes.
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m., Dec. 9 at the district’s administrative office.
Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski