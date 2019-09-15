SJHS student earns top honors at Oxford University class

ST. JOSEPH — A St. Joseph High School student has received the highest honor in a summer engineering class at Oxford University in Oxford, England. During the closing ceremony of the Oxbridge Academic Program held at Pembroke College, Rhett Huie was selected as lead engineering student from a field of more than 200 participants that came from 80 countries.
The Sheldonian Theatre was the venue for the closing ceremony of the program, otherwise known as OxTrad 2019. Inside the historic Oxford Degree Theatre, the ceremony began with awards from the OxTrad faculty, followed by speeches from program Founder Dr. James Basker and program Director Larry Klein.
According to Oxtrad 2019 engineering teacher, Mou Li, “Mr. Huie was awarded with the honor of lead engineering student due to his extraordinary performance within the Engineering Major Class. He demonstrated excellent teamwork skills and negotiation ability. His outstanding emotional intelligence also helped him to adapt with other students that had a variety of different personalities. His innovative and positive mindset proved his great potential to become a successful engineer in the near future.”
In addition to the engineering honor, Huie’s team won all matches and top honors in the Battle Bot robot competition. For the event, the students worked with Legos and electronics and competed against other teams the Oxford University Program.
Huie traveled to Oxford University through the Oxbridge Academic Program. He studied engineering and medical sciences. An honor student at St. Joseph High School, Huie is in the National Honor Society and is the president of the Interact Club. He is the son of Mike and Jackie Huie of St. Joseph.
For more information on Oxbridge Academic Programs, visit www.oxbridgeprograms.com