SJPS Foundation accepting distinguished alumni nominations

ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Public Schools Foundation is looking for nominations for its 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award.
The Distinguished Alumni Award was established in 2012 by the SJPS Foundation to honor alumni who have excelled in their profession or made contributions to the St. Joseph community.
The deadline for nominations is Dec. 15.
A committee, headed by Bob Ehrenberg, selects recipients based on different criteria. Ehrenberg serves as chairperson of the St. Joseph Public Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award Committee.
Nominees have to be a graduate of St. Joseph Public Schools for 10 or more years, demonstrate a high level of achievement in their category, and have made significant contributions, or exhibited inspirational leadership, character and service.
“With only 24 award recipients to date, our distinguished alumni honorees are members of a group of exceptional alumni, who have excelled in their career paths and contributed to the betterment of their communities and, in many cases, our nation,” Ehrenberg said.
The awards will be presented at a special reception prior to the high school commencement ceremony. Recipients will also be seated with the graduates and recognized at the commencement ceremony that evening.
Previous recipient’s photos and bio information can be viewed on the foundation’s website at www.sjpsfoundation.org.
Those wishing to nominate an individual for this award can obtain an application from the foundation’s website. The completed application can be mailed to the foundation or emailed to sjpsfoundation@sjschools.org.
People with questions can call the foundation’s office at 269-926-3252.
The SJPS Foundation serves as the academic “booster club” for the school district. It was founded in 1996 to support the programming at St. Joseph schools.
Since its inception, the foundation has generated and returned more than $3 million dollars to the district to support academic programming at all grade levels.