DOWAGIAC — Four people with their own visions and priorities but with a common love for the college are vying to become the next president of Southwestern Michigan College. Interviews were conducted all day Monday as the college board works to find a successor to David Mathews, who is retiring at the end of the year after 19 years with the college.
The four candidates interviewed all work at SMC. They are Vice President of Student Services Joe Odenwald, Vice President for Instruction David Fleming, School of Business and Advanced Technology Dean Stacy Young, and Director of Admissions Lucien Leone.
Each candidate had 45 minutes or more to make a presentation on their vision for the college and then another 45 minutes to an hour answering 19 questions. They will now have until next Monday to submit answers to written questions. The board is expected to make its choice at or before the next board meeting on Oct. 21.
Odenwald was the first to be interviewed Monday morning. He spoke on “Ensuring the Future of Southwestern Michigan College,” and outlined seven vision themes and eight conditions needed for success. He promised board members he would grow enrollment by 3 percent a year, which would in turn provide the college with extra revenue to expand programs and services.
When asked why he applied for the position, he described himself as a “fourth generation farmer and first generation college student.”
“Twenty years ago when I went to my college orientation as a freshman, I didn’t know where to go and the college president himself came up to me and said I looked lost and he would help me,” he said. “I want to help young people like he helped me.”
When asked about challenges or weaknesses SMC faces, he said he wants to heal the campus culture and “mend some fences.” He wants to see the contract with the faculty union settled quickly and said one of his greatest strengths is listening to others.
“We have to communicate the great value SMC offers,” he said.
Fleming was next to be interviewed. He used a crystal ball image as he spoke of “The SMC Future.” He touted his 30 years of experience working in the college setting and said he would capitalize on SMC’s uniqueness, noting how SMC is one of only three community colleges in Michigan recognized nationally for its high transfer rate to four year universities.
He described himself as a “very loyal person” who is “happy as heck” to be at SMC, adding that he has never applied elsewhere. Fleming said he prefers living in a rural area and working in a place where he can make a difference and provide opportunities for students to follow the career pathway they want.
He admitted that the plan he instituted to change the semester length from 14 to 16 weeks two years ago ended up being unpopular and caused division among the faculty.
“I took accountability for that. I didn’t get enough input before I made the decision,” he said. “…We need to be more collaborative and work together better and get to the root issues of discord and discontent.”
Young was the third person up. She presented her ideas for the college’s “Strategic Plan” with the themes of “innovate, motivate and implement.” She outlined what she would do, including working with area businesses, settling the union contract, recruiting more in Indiana, creating virtual tours of the college and investigating offering online classes.
Young noted that she is “uniquely qualified,” as she started off in business before turning to academics. She said she almost didn’t apply because she didn’t want to compete with Fleming, who is her boss. Young said she eventually was led to apply and believes she has the skills to do the job. “I have run every area of the campus on a small scale. I’ve dealt with all the areas,” she said.
Young said her worries and concerns center around everything from the upcoming accreditation process to increasing enrollment. “The morale on campus has been a struggle,” she said. “I want the community see SMC as the gem it is. It’s such a treasure.”
Leone titled his presentation “Building a Shared Vision.” He spoke of looking to Indiana and other parts of Michigan to increase enrollment. He said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen at SMC the nine months he’s been here. “I’ve really come to appreciate the work being done here and the focus on student success,” he said.
Leone said he sees SMC as the last stop in his academic career and believes he has something to offer the college. He is a Michigan native and said he has enjoyed living in Southwest Michigan.
“I’ve seen a focus on student success that I haven’t seen anywhere else I’ve worked,” he said. “People here serve the students and that’s why I’ve enjoyed it so much.”
Leone said he sees the college as being deficient in technology. “I see it as a real threat. We’re not where our peer institutions are, that’s one big challenge,” he said. “A person told me that the college needs someone to help it heal, but I haven’t found that at all. I’ve found a healthy culture here.”