DOWAGIAC — More changes are coming to Southwestern Michigan College in coming months. Not only is President David Mathews retiring and SMC Vice President Joseph Odenwald moving up to be the new president, Business and Advanced Technology Dean Stacy Young is leaving to take a new job.
Young has been at SMC since 2005, serving in several positions, including dean of the Niles Campus and then dean of the School of Business and Advanced Technology since 2013. She was one of four internal candidates who interviewed for the SMC president job in late September.
News came earlier this week that she has accepted the president’s position at Montcalm Community College and will start that job Jan. 1. Montcalm Community College is located northeast of Grand Rapids. It was founded in 1965 and now serves 1,600 students on three campuses.
Information on the Montcalm Community College website indicate that the college had 53 people apply for the president’s job and that Young was one of three called back for a second interview in the first week of November. She was offered the job at a college special board meeting Nov. 18 on a 4-3 vote and verbally accepted the offer.
Young signed a contract with Montcalm on Nov. 26 to become that college’s sixth president. Current President Robert Ferrentino announced his plans to retire in October 2018.
Young’s background includes not only years in academia, but also time spent in the business world. She has a master’s of business administration from Bethel University, her doctor of philosophy from Andrews University, and she previously worked in management and auditing at several companies.
SMC officials have not officially said what their plans are to replace Young. They could appoint someone on an interim basis and conduct a search in the spring.