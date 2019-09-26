DOWAGIAC — A student at Southwestern Michigan College was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly posting threatening language and images of firearms on social media.
Police were called and searched the student’s dorm room, but no weapons were found. The student, whom college officials did not identify, is expected to be charged with making public threats of violence.
Mike O’Brien, vice president of marketing and enrollment management for SMC, citing “due process rights,” would not release the age or grade level of the student.
In a written statement, O’Brien said SMC campus security was alerted at about 2:30 a.m. by a resident assistant that a student had posted threats and images of firearms on a personal Snapchat account.
Dowagiac police were immediately called.
“At this time we believe there is no ongoing danger to staff or students,” O’Brien stated Wednesday.
He said SMC takes the safety and well being of its community extremely seriously and that students are encouraged to report any security concerns.
“In this case, a student did see something and say something and security protocols worked as intended,” O’Brien said in his statement. “Employees and students are reminded that social media posts are public and, out of an abundance of caution, the authorities will respond quickly to any implied threats. Please consider carefully the messages you create and post.”
He said anyone who sees something that may threaten someone should call 911. Campus security can be reached at 269-782-1234. An anonymous Concerns Report system can be accessed from the top menu of SMC Wired under “Concerns.”
