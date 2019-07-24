Smoked to perfection

BUCHANAN — It’s been 10 years this summer since a quartet of Chicago area restaurateurs decided to start a new venture in Southwest Michigan. Wheatberry Restaurant & Tavern opened in August 2009 on North Red Bud Trail just outside of Buchanan.
The distinctive metal-roofed and red-painted inn with its outside meat smoker is located just north of Buchanan and across the street from the St. Joseph River. It’s just down the road from the famed RedBud MX track, and has become a favorite destination for not only local residents, but those from the greater Michiana area.
“We’re kind of a hybrid,” co-owner Rob Strom said. “We do have a very strong local clientele during the week and people from out of town come on the weekends. South Bend and Notre Dame people discovered us three or four years ago. Lake people also come, especially in the summer. We have some regulars who come from Kalamazoo. People come from all around, which is really lovely.”
For Strom and his co-owners Tony Luna, Michael Hoyland and Gavin Gillan, coming to Southwest Michigan has meant both a chance to try their hand at something new and have a place in the country where they can get away with their families.
Wheatberry came about when their friend and silent partner, Kevin Barker, told them about an available restaurant property in his hometown of Buchanan. “He grew up here and mentioned this space, telling us we should come up and take a look,” Strom said. “We went back and forth and finally decided to buy it and open it back up.”
“We also bought a house nearby that we share,” he noted. “We love it up here, even in the wintertime and our families love to come up, especially in the summer months.”
What is now Wheatberry has had several incarnations over the years. The location was initially part of an apple farm and the site of a meat processing plant and factory at the turn of the 20th century. More recently it has been known as the Riverside Inn, the Scenic View Inn and the Redbud Roadhouse.
The four co-owners met nearly three decades ago when they all worked for a restaurant group called “The Clean Plate Club,” which ran a number of Chicago-area restaurants. They worked there until the early 2000s, then left to open the Prairie Moon restaurant in Evanston in 2002.
“It’s a real pleasure that people know us,” Strom said. “Even when we’re back in Evanston, we have people say they have come here and vice versa. We have people from here who stop by the restaurant there.”
Strom traces his interest in restaurant management back to his days as a culinary arts student at Kendall College in Chicago. He did his thesis project on designing a restaurant. “It’s something I really got interested in in culinary school,” he said. “I knew when I was enrolled at Kendall that this was ultimately what I wanted to do.”
He noted that while all four partners come to the restaurant business from different backgrounds and perspectives, they all agree on their love of American regional cuisine and “good lookin’ scratch cookin’.” They pride themselves on making dishes from scratch and using fresh, locally grown ingredients whenever possible.
Wheatberry’s specialties revolve around smoked meats, including barbecued beef, pork, chicken, prime rib, turkey, fish and even vegetables. “Anything from the smoker is really our feature,” he said. “We try to use locally sourced meats and produce from local farms when it’s possible. There’s not an endless supply, but we do as much as we can.”
The four owners also make a point of offering specialty menus once a month through the spring, summer and fall. This year, that’s meant everything from crab, oyster and lobster fests, to a chili festival in September.
“It’s really a great thing to bring regional dishes to the restaurant,” Strom said. “We also emphasize local foods. We’re a farm to table restaurant. We’re surrounded by so many great farms and we’re used to seeing the bounty of Southwest Michigan on Chicago restaurant menus. We’ve been impressed as well with the quality of the local wines and beers.”
“The United States is a melting pot of flavors and every area has their own specialties mostly inspired by the immigrants who settled there,” Strom added. “I am particularly intrigued in Cajun Creole cookery, which is a fascinating story of melding culinary cultures.”
“We dedicate a lot of time to researching dishes for the restaurants and we love to travel around the country,” he said. “We talked to a guy in Montana about how he got started. He went to business school and then decided to open a brewery. … We’re always looking for ideas and now we’re looking for smaller ventures with a little less tables.”
Strom said his interest in the culinary arts goes back to his childhood. “I’ve always been interested in it and I wrote a blog in the past about how I got started,” he said. “For me, it was out of necessity because my mother worked and no one cooked. I started when I was 3 or 4 and found some apples and cooked them when we were out of applesauce.”
As for the secret to their success in the restaurant business, Strom said it’s about being in the right place at the right time. “A lot of very good restaurants don’t succeed,” he said. “It’s about time and place and filling a need. We were nervous opening here but we were able to fill a void and a need.
“The other part is that people sometimes get bogged down by having just one specialty,” he added. “With four of us, we all bring something different to the table. We have a good team here and a lot of the staff have been here since the beginning. It’s fun to see people grow up, get married and have kids and homes. It’s definitely a family here.”
Strom said they’ve also made a point of becoming part of the local community. They exhibit the work of local artists in the restaurant, advertise events and activities and participate in community events like the Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual chili walk.