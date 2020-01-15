WATERVLIET — Watervliet High School junior Sophia Tavolacci was crowned Miss Watervliet on Sunday at the Watervliet High School Auditorium.
Also on Sunday, Watervliet senior Dylan Tucker was crowned Mr. Watervliet.
Joining Tavolacci on the Watervliet court are Adriyanna Winters, first runner-up, and Meghan Klann, second runner-up.
Rounding out the court for Mr. Watervliet are first runner-up Gus Hinch and second runner-up Alex Isbrecht.
The new Miss Watervliet is the daughter of Jeff and Kellie Tavolacci. Tavolacci was the MVP in 2018 for cross country and received several awards for cross country and track in both 2018 and 2019. Tavolacci, who has excelled in academics, plans to attend the University of Tennessee to pursue a degree in pediatric medicine.
Winters, a senior at Watervliet High School, is the daughter of Anthony and Rebecca Winters. Winters has excelled in varsity volleyball, basketball and track, and been honored for academics. Winters plans to go to college and major in physical therapy where she will specialize in sports injuries.
Klann, a senior at Watervliet High School, was also named Miss Congeniality. Klann is the daughter of Kevin and Lisa Klann. She is the treasurer of the National Honor Society, a member of student council and has served as the Watervliet Panther mascot for the past two years. She plans to continue her education at Lake Michigan College to obtain her nursing degree.
Tucker is the son of John and Tina Tucker. He has received his varsity letters in football, baseball and the Panther Award for football. He is in the National Honor Society, student council, and has earned various awards in different classes. After graduation Tucker wants to attend college and pursue a career in biomedical science.
Hinch is also a Watervliet High School senior. Hinch, the son of Josh and Kerrie Hinch, has received awards for the National Honor Society, where he is treasurer. Hinch has excelled in track and cross country. He plans to finish his last year at LMC through the fifth year early college program, then seek his bachelor’s degree in either psychology or architecture.
Watervliet senior Alex Isbrecht is the son of Thomas and Kimberly Isbrecht. He has been on the honor roll every year throughout high school, and been on the wrestling, soccer, cross country and track teams. Isbrecht plans to attend Grand Valley to pursue a computer science degree.
The chairwoman of the event was Rhonda Yerington. Choreography was provided by Erin Faultersack, with Phil McDonald serving as host of the pageant. Tena’s Photography handled the photography duties.